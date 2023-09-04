Interview: ‘No silver bullet’ in sight for energy transition woes but gas at the heart of low-carbon shift

Many believe there is no one-size-fits-all approach or solution to the energy transition conundrum, as the global energy crisis hammered home the need for all energy sources we can get our hands on, including oil, natural gas, solar, wind, nuclear, and hydrogen. In this energy mix, gas, especially LNG, is carving a spot for itself, as it seems to tick all the boxes required for this era, which is marked by a growing pivot to low-carbon sources of supply. In light of this, Herman Artinian, a senior energy industry executive with 30 years in the game, pointed out during our interview that further investments in a search for more hydrocarbons and new developments hold the keys to meeting the future energy demand not just in the U.S. but also on the global scene.