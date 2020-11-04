Cameron LNG-dedicated tanker delivered

November 4, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK Line) on November 3, took delivery of Diamond Gas Metropolis, a Cameron LNG dedicated tanker.

Courtesy of NYK Line

The vessel, jointly owned by NYK and the Mitsubishi Corporation, was built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

The NYK Group will be responsible for ship management, and the new ship will transport LNG from the U.S. state of Louisiana for the Cameron LNG project, as well as from other locations around the world.

Diamond Gas Metropolis will operate under a long-term time-charter contract with Diamond Gas International, a unit of MC.

NYK and MC both have a stake in the Cameron LNG project.

Diamond Gas Metropolis is equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine (X-DF diesel engine) that can operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored in the cargo tank. The vessel will also feature a re-liquefaction system that can use re-liquefied excess boil-off gas and return it to the cargo tank.

The cargo tank will be a 174,000 cubic meter capacity membrane-type tank that will make use of advanced insulating materials to suppress the boil-off rate in the cargo tank.