Spanish player picks up work on European LNG terminal as pursuit of net-zero ops intensifies

July 15, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Belgian energy infrastructure company Fluxys has hired Madrid-headquartered Sacyr Proyecta to take care of front-end engineering design (FEED) services related to the development of a CO2 emissions reduction project at its liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal in Zeebrugge, Belgium.

Fluxys' Zeebrugge LNG terminal; Source: Sacyr Proyecta

This contract, which builds upon over 15 years of collaboration between the two companies, is part of Fluxys’ program to achieve net zero from its own operations, as the new project aims to curb CO2 emissions while maintaining the send-out capacity at the Zeebrugge regasification terminal, where ConocoPhillips recently disclosed a capacity booking, allowing it to import and regasify 0.75 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG for delivery in Belgium and throughout Europe, starting in April 2027.

The U.S. player’s LNG sales and purchase agreement to supply the Asian market is also due to begin the same year. The deal for the LNG terminal in Belgium enables Sacyr Proyecta to handle the development of FEED services, covering the installation of new seawater open rack vaporizers (ORV) and their corresponding pumps, alongside a new intake caisson at the terminal’s port facilities.

This follows the Spanish player’s execution of several relevant projects at the same LNG terminal to expand the plant’s regasification capacity, after the firm took part in projects such as the development of FEED services for the fifth LNG tank, semi-buried with a 180,000-cubic meter (cbm) capacity, and for a second jetty capable of handling loading, unloading and ship-to-ship transfer operations with LNG carriers of various sizes, from 700 cbm to Q-Flex (217,000 cbm).

Moreover, Sacyr Proyecta was the program management contractor (PMC) for Fluxys during the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) phase, developed from 2013 to 2020, which included the construction of the fifth tank of the Zeebrugge plant and the associated boil off gas (BOG) management facilities, as well as for the construction of a second berthing jetty.

In addition, the Spanish firm completed an engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) project in 2023 to expand the regasification capacity of the LNG plant to 2.6 million normal cubic meters per hour and in parallel, the installation of new seawater ORVs, enabling the reduction of CO2 emissions and the addition of new LNG truck loading stations.

Sacyr Proyecta is currently developing Germany’s new HEH LNG terminal in Stade, several projects for Gate at the Rotterdam LNG terminal in the Netherlands, a gas compression station in Egypt for GASCO, multiple projects for Repsol in Spain such as two advanced biofuels plants, and Elengy’s upgrade of the French LNG terminal in Montoir-De-Bretagne.

As a result, the company claims that it has made a significant contribution to decarbonization with these projects, providing innovative and sustainable solutions that promote a cleaner and more environmentally friendly future. The firm is committed to slashing absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Fluxys is also dedicated to its decarbonization goals, as illustrated by a recent deal in Chile, where it joined forces with ENAP, Chile’s state-owned integrated oil and gas company, last month to look into infrastructure opportunities for hydrogen and derivatives.

