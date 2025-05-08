Back to overview
Carnegie forms new partnership to scale up CETO wave energy technology

May 8, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Australia’s wave energy developer Carnegie Clean Energy and rotating equipment supplier SKF have joined forces to work on commercializing Carnegie’s CETO wave energy technology.

Carnegie's CETO wave energy converter (Source: Lloyd's Register)

As the first step toward establishing a long-term technical partnership, the companies are collaborating on the design and delivery of CETO’s power take-off (PTO) system for the EU-backed ACHIEVE Program, an initiative by Canergie’s subsidiaries to deploy and operate a CETO prototype at the Basque Marine Energy Platform (BiMEP) in the Basque Country, Spain.

As disclosed, Carnegie and SKF entered a development agreement under which SKF provided early ACHIEVE PTO bearing and shaft design activities. Following the design phase, SKF was also contracted to manufacture three PTO units for the CETO deployment at BiMEP.

According to Carnegie, the partnership builds on the SKF’s involvement in numerous EU-funded ocean energy projects focused on tidal power commercialization and aligns with its strategic expansion into wave energy applications.

Michael Baumann, Global Application Account Manager, Ocean Energy at SKF, commented: “Carnegie is one of the leading wave energy device developers globally. Our existing partnership evolved over time from single rotating equipment components to a fully integrated power take-off system which we have been jointly developing with the Carnegie team. We are proud to be part of this journey and are looking forward to commercialising the technology going forward.”

Carnegie CEO, Jonathan Fievez, added: “The SKF partnership reinforces our supply chain with a globally recognised leader that is capable of adding value as we progress CETO’s commercialisation pathway. By leveraging SKF’s established expertise and advanced technologies, we are ensuring CETO maintains its position as a leading wave energy solution for the long term. We are very pleased to collaborate with SKF, a global precision manufacturer with production capacity that can match the intended CETO scale-up.”

To remind, Carnegie finalized a contract with the BiMEP to install and test its CETO wave energy technology in Spain at the beginning of April 2025.

The contract, valued at approximately €600,000, will see BiMEP provide access to key infrastructure, including offshore berth mooring, a submarine power cable, subsea connector, and fiber optics, as well as onshore facilities such as a substation, power lines, and office space.

CETO will be installed between SAITEC’s DemoSATH floating wind turbine and Tecnalia’s HarshLab offshore platform. BiMEP is currently carrying out site upgrades, including equipment retrieval and electrical connector replacement. Carnegie will gain site access once these works are completed.

Carnegie’s subsidiary recently received an advance payment of €1,171,800 from the Spanish government to support the construction of the first CETO wave energy technology unit in Europe.

The Australian company is also looking to expand its footprint by deploying CETO wave energy technology in Alaska under the latest deal with Chugachmiut, an Alaska Native tribal consortium.

