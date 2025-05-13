Carnegie Clean Energy raises over $2M to support ‘first ever’ CETO deployment in Europe
Electrical validation done for CETO wave energy device (Video)

May 13, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Australia’s wave energy developer Carnegie Clean Energy has completed electrical and control system testing for its ACHIEVE CETO wave energy unit at SEI’s facilities in the Basque Country, Spain.

CETO wave energy converter. Source: Carnegie Clean Energy

According to Carnegie, the milestone marks integration and validation of the system’s electrical, communication, and control capabilities. This phase involved testing generators and other core components after their arrival on site.

“We’ve successfully completed electrical and control system testing for our #ACHIEVE #CETO at SEI’s facilities in the #Basque Country,” Carnegie said in a social media post. 

“This milestone validates the integration and functionality of the system, as well as its communication and control capabilities.”

The next step in the project is power take-off (PTO) system testing, as preparations continue for deployment at the Biscay Marine Energy Platform (BiMEP).

The ACHIEVE project is focused on developing Carnegie’s fully submerged CETO wave energy converter (WEC), which captures energy from ocean waves through a tethered buoy system.

Carnegie’s electrical and control system testing

To remind, Carnegie finalized a contract with the BiMEP to install and test its CETO wave energy technology in Spain at the beginning of April 2025.

CETO will be installed between SAITEC’s DemoSATH floating wind turbine and Tecnalia’s HarshLab offshore platform. BiMEP is currently carrying out site upgrades, including equipment retrieval and electrical connector replacement. Carnegie will gain site access once these works are completed.

Just recently, Carnegie Clean Energy and rotating equipment supplier SKF joined forces to work on commercializing Carnegie’s CETO wave energy technology.

Around the same time, the Australian wave energy developer signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chugachmiut, an Alaska Native tribal consortium, to explore the development of CETO projects in Southcentral Alaska.

