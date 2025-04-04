CETO will be deployed at a site between SAITEC’s DemoSATHoffshore wind turbine (back left) and Tecnalia’s HarshLab (front right).
Carnegie Clean Energy locks in €600K contract for CETO wave tech deployment in Spain

Business & Finance
April 4, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Australia’s wave energy developer Carnegie Clean Energy has secured a contract with the Biscay Marine Energy Platform (BiMEP) to install and test its CETO wave energy technology in Spain.

Source: Carnegie Clean Energy

The agreement, signed by Carnegie’s subsidiaries CETO Wave Energy Ireland and Carnegie Technologies Spain, finalises terms for installing, operating, and decommissioning CETO under the EU-backed ACHIEVE Program. The deployment will span two years at the BiMEP site.

According to Carnegie, under the deal, BiMEP will provide access to key infrastructure, including offshore berth mooring, a submarine power cable, subsea connector, and fiber optics, as well as onshore facilities such as a substation, power lines, and office space. The contract is valued at approximately €600,000.

CETO will be installed between SAITEC’s DemoSATH floating wind turbine and Tecnalia’s HarshLab offshore platform. BiMEP is currently carrying out site upgrades, including equipment retrieval and electrical connector replacement. Carnegie will gain site access once these works are completed.

“The ACHIEVE Programme’s CETO deployment at BiMEP is a key step in the CETO commercialisation pathway and has been designed to deliver key technical and commercial outcomes,” said Carnegie CEO Jonathan Fiévez.

“BiMEP provides established, world-class facilities, a supportive and collaborative team and challenging sea states. This combination is precisely why we’ve chosen to deploy CETO at BiMEP and we look forward to CETO demonstrating its performance and reliability at the site.”

The agreement is said to also cover collaboration through the RENMARINAS DEMOS program, including wave data collection, environmental surveys, and knowledge sharing.

Miguel Santos-Herran, Project Manager for the ACHIEVE Program, added: “We are pleased to solidify our commitment to continued work in the Basque Country. Following the recent establishment of our offices in the Basque Country, we are excited to progress to the next phase, involving the upcoming installation of wave buoys, site works, and pre-installation activities, leading to the deployment of CETO.”

The project is supported by the EuropeWave PCP Program, the RENMARINAS DEMOS Program, and Spain’s Ente Vasco de la Energia (EVE).

In March, Carnegie Clean Energy received a €317,945 “milestone payment” from the Basque Energy Agency (Ente Vasco de la Energía – EVE) for its ACHIEVE+ wave energy project.

