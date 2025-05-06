Back to overview
Home Marine Energy Carnegie sets sights on deploying CETO wave energy tech in Alaska

Business Developments & Projects
May 6, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Australia’s wave energy developer Carnegie Clean Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chugachmiut, an Alaska Native tribal consortium, to explore the development of CETO projects in Southcentral Alaska.

Source: Carnegie Clean Energy

The agreement formalizes ongoing discussions between the parties to investigate opportunities for future deployment of Carnegie’s CETO wave energy technology in the Chugach Region of Southcentral Alaska.

Under the MoU, Carnegie and Chugachmiut intend to explore the technical and commercial pathways needed to progress the deployment of CETO in the region, including potential activities such as wave buoy deployments, bathymetric surveys, local infrastructure review and development, stakeholder engagement, and securing project funding.

As disclosed, the MoU will run initially for three years unless extended by mutual agreement, with each party bearing its own costs under the agreement.

The partnership aims to leverage the “vast renewable energy opportunity” in Alaskan offshore waters. A 2023 report by the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) highlights an estimated 3,800 gigawatts (GW) of potential wind, wave, and tidal energy resource capacity.

Work completed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) also showed “a valuable wave energy resource off the coast of Southcentral Alaska, which is worth further evaluation”, the partners stated.

Carnegie CEO, Jonathan Fievez, commented: “The relationship formalised in this MOU reflects Carnegie’s business model to provide our wave energy technology to renewable energy project developers and owners globally. We are thrilled to have passionate partners like Chugachmiut approaching us with a vision to deploy CETO in their communities. We look forward to continuing to deepen our understanding of their needs and exploring how CETO can bring sustainable and secure energy to the Chugach Region.”

Angela Vanderpool, Executive Director of Chugachmiut, added: “This revolutionary wave conversion system can potentially supply electricity to communities in the Chugach Region. We are excited for the potential of lowering energy costs in the region, and it’s clean, renewable, and sustainable.”

In recent news, Carnegie Clean Energy’s wholly owned subsidiary, Carnegie Technologies Spain, received an advance payment of €1,171,800 from the Spanish government to support the construction of the first CETO wave energy technology unit in Europe.

