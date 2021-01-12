Carnival to cut emissions with Shell’s carbon-neutral marine lubricants
Shell Marine, part of Royal Dutch Shell, has received a multi-year contract to provide marine lubricants to cruise line operator Carnival Corporation’s fleet of 89 ships.
As explained, Carnival will offset the carbon dioxide emissions from the marine lubricants it purchases from Shell, through Shell’s nature-based carbon credits.
“Shell Marine is working with our customers to help the shipping sector decarbonise. This is in line with Shell’s ambition to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner,” Joris van Brussel, General Manager, Shell Marine, said.
“Through our marine lubricants and integrated service offering… we’re helping customers like Carnival optimise engine efficiency, thus reducing a ship’s environmental impact.”
“Addressing climate change is a top priority for us… Aligning the supply chain with our decarbonisation strategy was a key consideration and Shell’s carbon-neutral marine lubricants support our efforts to reduce our carbon emission by 40% by 2030,” Michael T. Mcnamara, Vice President Global Fuel Sourcing, Carnival, commented.
