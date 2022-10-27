Carnival to install air lubrication on 10 more ships

October 27, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Carnival Corporation & plc, the world’s largest cruise company, is expanding the installation of air lubrication systems to the majority of the cruise line brands in its fleet through 2027.

The cruise major expects to generate significant savings in fuel consumption and carbon emissions by reducing hull drag by approximately 5% per ship.

Carnival is currently installing the Silverstream System ALS on five ships, including two ships in 2022 for its Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises (UK) brands. In addition, the company is planning at least 10 more installations for existing and newbuild ships across more than half of its cruise line brands, and it expects continued expansion of the ALS program over time.

The Silverstream® System, which uses air lubrication to reduce frictional resistance between a vessel’s hull and the water, can deliver fuel savings of 5-10% depending on the vessel and its operating profile, according to its developer.

The system pumps tiny bubbles through air release units on the hull to reduce friction between the vessel and the water, helping it glide through the ocean.

The expansion plans build on the success of four systems currently operating on ships from its AIDA Cruises and Princess Cruises brands.

Air lubrication technology first saw service within the Carnival Corporation fleet in 2016 with the introduction of AIDAprima.

Related Article long read Posted: about 1 year ago Interview with Silverstream CEO: Increasing ship efficiency a matter of business survival Posted: about 1 year ago



“The installation of air lubrication technology is another example of our ongoing efforts to drive energy efficiency and reduce fuel consumption and emissions throughout our fleet,” said Bill Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival Corporation.

“We look forward to expanding the ALS program and furthering our long-term sustainability strategy to continually invest in a broad range of energy reduction initiatives, which has included over $350 million invested in energy efficiency improvements since 2016.”

Carnival Corporation has committed to reducing carbon emission intensity by 20% from its 2019 baseline by 2030 and has set an aspiration to achieve net carbon-neutral ship operations by 2050.