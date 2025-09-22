Cavotec entrusted with Maldives’ first shore power system order

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
September 22, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Sweden-based cleantech company Cavotec has been contracted to deliver the first shore power system in the Maldives.

Cavotec said it had secured an order from Mohan Mutha Group to supply shore power systems in the Maldives, marking “an important step” in the country’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions in its ports.

The systems will enable vessels calling at the Maldives’ port to connect to electrical power while berthed, eliminating emissions and reducing the use of auxiliary engines.

The order includes five Power Run and Power Feed systems, with deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

“This order is an important milestone both for the Maldives and for Cavotec,” David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec, stated. “It demonstrates the growing global commitment to port electrification and positions Cavotec at the forefront of enabling this transition. We are proud to support the Maldives in taking this step toward cleaner and more sustainable port operations.”

So far this year, Cavotec has revealed several shore power orders, with the most recent coming from energy services provider Equans for the Port of Antwerp-Bruges cruise terminal in Belgium, worth approximately €1.55 million.

Prior to this, Cavotec signed an agreement valued at €8.1 million with an undisclosed global container shipping company to deliver complete shore power systems for newly built container vessels. The order entails cable management reels and weatherproof enclosures, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.

The company also clinched three shore power orders totaling €7 million for Italian ports, the result of which is expected to slash harmful emissions and improve air quality at those ports. Deliveries for these projects are slated between early and mid-2026.

