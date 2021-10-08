Samsung Heavy orders Cavotec’s shore power connections

October 8, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Swiss cleantech company Cavotec has received three orders from South Korean shipbuilding company Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its shore power connection systems.

The three orders, booked in the third quarter, are for Cavotec’s PowerAMPReel ShorePower connection systems that will be integrated into new-build container ships for owners Evergreen, Seaspan and Capital. The total financial value of these orders is €3.1 million.

“These wins illustrate Cavotec’s … role in enabling the modernisation and decarbonisation of the global ports and maritime sector,” said Cavotec CEO, Mikael Norin. “Working closely with customers, we are helping to ensure that the sector is taking the necessary steps towards a cleaner future.”

PowerAMPReels will enable vessels to be connected to shoreside electrical supply when in port and for their conventionally-powered engines to be shut off.

The new equipment is expected to reduce emissions of harmful nitrogen and sulphur oxides and particulate matter, thereby improving air quality and health outcomes in port areas and surrounding communities.

In addition to ship-based systems, Cavotec manufactures a wide range of land-based connection and charging systems. Recently, the company has been contracted to supply automated mooring system for Baltic Sea ports.

Cavotec will manufacture, install, and commission the systems, which are scheduled to enter service in 2023.