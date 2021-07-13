Baltic Sea ports eye CO2 emission cuts with automated mooring system

July 13, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Swedish Port of Stockholm and Finnish Port of Naantali have decided to install Cavotec’s automated mooring system as part of CO2 emissions reduction drive.

As disclosed, the automated mooring systems MoorMaster NxG will moor and release Finnlines’ existing Ro-Pax ferries as well as two 235 meter-long Superstar Ro-Pax ferries currently under construction.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago China Merchants starts building Finnlines’ 1st Superstar Ro-Pax Posted: about 1 month ago

The installed systems are expected to enable rapid turnoaroud times, while allowing the vessels to sail slower while at sea. The two ferries will be able to make a call at each port twice a day.

As a result, the company expects that automated mooring systems will reduce CO2 emissions by up to 5,000 tonnes per year.

Furthermore, the systems will also provide safety for shoreside and ship workers by replacing dangerous conventional mooring lines with remote-controlled vacuum pads, Cavotec noted.

“This order is another sign of how what used to be a niche technology is becoming mainstream as ports around the world are looking for ways of making their operations safer, more efficient, and more sustainable,” said Mikael Norin, Cavotec CEO.

Cavotec will manufacture, install, and commission the systems, which are scheduled to enter service in 2023.