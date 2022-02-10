Centerline and Vard Marine to design LNG bunker barge

February 10, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

U.S. marine transportation firm Centerline Logistics and North American marine engineering company Vard Marine will jointly develop an Articulated Tug and Barge (ATB) LNG bunker barge.

Due to 225 LNG-fueled ships in operation and more than 400 on order, the need for providing LNG bunkering solutions in the U.S. is rapidly growing.

Therefore, the two companies signed a letter of intent to design a customized 6,000 cubic metres ATB LNG bunker barge. This vessel is to meet the growing LNG needs of the marine industry; helping to reduce emissions in America’s ports and harbors.

The companies said the Jones Act-compliant ATB barge will safely navigate U.S. and international waters. It is to provide LNG refueling (bunkers) to a variety of ships as well as calls at terminals.

The barge will go into service in 2024.

“These are exciting times for LNG as a marine fuel,” said Darren Truelock from Vard Marine. He sees this as a major move to further a more flexible and sustainable LNG marine bunkering infrastructure.

“As more shipping companies are targeting a goal of net-zero emissions, LNG is going to play a critical role in providing a feasible pathway to that target. Much as we have over the last several decades with our traditional bunkering operations, Centerline is looking forward to providing our customers with safe and reliable LNG bunkering solutions,” added Ravi Sekhon from Centerline Logistics.

In 2021, Centerline announced its Visionary Fuels Initiative. This effort leverages Centerline’s asset list and industry expertise to develop future marine transportation equipment, standards, and technology. This is to specifically improve environmental stewardship and sustainability within America’s ports and harbors.

