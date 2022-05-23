CGG inks long-term 4D imaging deal with Equinor

May 23, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

CGG has secured a multi-year contract with Equinor for 4D seismic imaging of multiple towed-streamer and ocean bottom cable (OBC) datasets from the Gullfaks field area in the Norwegian North Sea.

The contract covers the reimaging of nine vintages of towed-streamer data and eight vintages of OBC data followed by repeat imaging of up to three subsequent monitoring surveys.

Equinor’s Gullfaks asset team will analyse the resulting 4D seismic images to optimise recovery and value from the field.

According to CGG, the 4D imaging contract commenced on 1 May.

Gullfaks, discovered in 1978, is a field in the Tampen area in the northern part of the North Sea. The water depth is 130-220 metres.

Three large production platforms with concrete substructures make up the development solution for the main field.

Gullfaks A. Image source: Øyvind Hagen/© Equinor

Peter Whiting, EVP of Geoscience at CGG, said: “This new 4D imaging contract testifies to CGG’s close working partnership with Equinor and builds on our longstanding 4D seismic imaging experience in Norway and specifically the Tampen area. Our team in Norway will apply our unique high-end OBS and 4D imaging technologies and expertise to deliver the highest-quality 4D images to improve reservoir monitoring and enhance the asset team’s production management strategies.”

At the beginning of the year, the French seismic firm signed a three-year contract extension to continue operating a dedicated 4D permanent reservoir monitoring (PRM) imaging centre at Equinor’s Stavanger offices in Norway.

Back in 2021, the companies’ collaboration resulted in CGG winning contract to carry out ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic imaging at the Bacalhau offshore field in Brazil. The contract was awarded in May.

In November, CGG licensed its high-end Northern Viking Graben multi-client seismic data set in the Northern North Sea to Northern Lights JV DA, owned by Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, for use in its ongoing and future CO2 storage developments.

