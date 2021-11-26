CGG’s new study targets CO2 storage sites in North Sea

November 26, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Geophysical services company CGG has delivered a new carbon storage screening study in the Northern North Sea.

According to CGG, the GeoVerse carbon storage study aims to support carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) operators in identifying suitable CO2 storage sites.

The study, available for license, provides an in-depth review of potential CO2 storage plays in a region extending over CGG’s North Viking Graben 3D seismic dataset, including areas in both the UK and Norwegian waters.

The GeoVerse carbon storage screening study applies the CGG’s proprietary play-scale screening methodology to identify and de-risk potential carbon storage sites, the company explains.

Example geological map generated from the study to help identify CO2 storage sites (Image courtesy of CGG)

It results in creating Storage Play Quality Index maps which are delivered through the GeoVerse platform.

The maps provide key information for the evaluation of capacity, infectivity and containment at play scale.

According to CGG’s CEO Sophie Zurquiyah, the study is part of a new suite of the company’s products that will support the energy transition, including over 130 geothermal projects and support for the Sleipner, Troll, Weyburn, Pembina and Gorgon CCUS projects.

“These new GeoVerse products will address a wide spectrum of applications, from geothermal resource assessment, through critical mineral exploration, and carbon sequestration”, Zurquiyah said.

Earlier this month, CGG licensed its high-end Northern Viking Graben multi-client seismic data set in the Northern North Sea to Northern Lights JV DA, for use in its ongoing and future CO2 storage developments.