Chengxi Shipyard wins order for self-unloading clean fuel-ready bulker duo

September 4, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Danish sustainable aggregates supplier Mibau-Stema has tapped Chengxi Shipyard, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), for the construction of a pair of self-unloading, alternative fuel-ready bulk carriers.

MV Starnes. Courtesy of Mibau-Stema Group

According to Greek shipbroker Intermodal’s latest report, Mibau-Stema, which is part of Germany-headquartered building materials company Heidelberg Materials, has placed a booking for two 43,500 dwt bulkers that are going to be able to run on methanol and B100 biofuel.

Officials from Mibau-Stema have further specified that the ships will run on biofuel from day one, with the ability to switch to green methanol as it becomes available.

The price that the shipping player is expected to splash on the units has not yet been disclosed. As informed, once construction is completed, the vessels, said to be based on the company’s existing vessels MV Starnes and MV Fjordnes, are planned to enter service progressively, within a three-month timeframe, starting from September 2028.

Per Mibau-Stema, the newbuildings are to join the company’s self-unloading fleet, which transports eco-friendly aggregates to markets across Northern and Western Europe.

Compared to MV Starnes and MV Fjordnes, the two new bulkers will reportedly feature increased cargo capacity that would enable them to carry approximately 2.5 million tonnes of products per year, and a wider beam, measuring 32 meters.

As divulged, the newbuild’s hull design will also be ‘optimized’ with the hopes of achieving better fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

The Chengxi Shipyard, as noted by China Shipbuilding, currently boasts multiple bookings for self-unloading bulkers. In addition to the contract with the Danish firm, Chengxi Shipyard is anticipated to deliver at least four more bulkers to Rio Tinto Marine by the end of September 2026. This order was allegedly placed back in December 2023.

At the end of December 2024, the Chinese shipbuilding player also closed a deal with China Shipbuilding Trading (CSTC) and Hebei Xinyang Shipping for the construction of two 82,600-ton bulkers.

