China-built MPSV to sport Techano Oceanlift crane next summer
China-built MPSV to sport Techano Oceanlift crane next summer

April 22, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Techano Oceanlift, a subsidiary of Oslo-listed Nekkar, has secured a contract with Hercules Supply to supply an offshore crane for a newbuild multi-purpose supply vessel (MPSV) being constructed in China.

Source: Techano Oceanlift

The 70-ton capacity knuckle boom crane is capable of performing subsea construction work and topside lifting operations and is equipped with an active heave-compensated (AHC) winch with 3,000-meter wire.

Techano Oceanlift’s scope of work includes engineering, manufacturing and commissioning of the crane for the vessel currently being built at the Fujian Mawei Shipyard.

The crane will also feature Nekkar subsidiary Intellilift’s control system and motion compensating system and will be equipped with the detachable 3D compensated lifting tool Safelift.

“We are pleased to see Techano Oceanlift secure yet another contract, and with a completely new customer,” said Nils Stray, CEO of Techano Oceanlift.

The crane will be delivered in July 2026 and installed at Techanos’ third-party facility in Europe.

“This crane will be an important feature in enabling the needed flexibility to perform tasks within different offshore segments such as conventional platform supply service, light construction work and renewables,” said Øystein Bondevik, Business Development Director at Techano Oceanlift.

Techano Oceanlift was also recently contracted by Sefine Shipyard to deliver 150-ton cranes for two newbuild construction support vessels (CSVs) ordered by Norwegian offshore energy vessel and service providers.

