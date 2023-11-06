China launches next-gen eco RoPax

November 6, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Chinese shipbuilder China Merchants Jingling Shipyard (Weihai) has launched Jianzhen, a new roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) passenger (RoPax) ferry destined for the China-Japan route.

CCS

Jianzhen is said to be a ”next-generation RoPax ship” being built for China-Japan International Ferry.

Ordered last year, the newbuilding is “the first high-end RoRo passenger vessel independently developed in China” that meets the requirements of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) phase 3. What is more, the ship is in the process of obtaining China Classification Society (CCS) Green Eco class notation.

The ship features a length of 167.2 meters, the width of 25 meters and the design draft of 6 meters. With a gross tonnage of about 20,000, it has a design speed of 21 knots. Additionally, the newbuilding will be able to accommodate 192 passengers and carry transport 334 containers.

According to CCS, the project focuses on the goals of “carbon peaking” and “carbon neutrality”, optimizing the ship’s size and hull line, strictly selecting equipment, and installing energy-saving and environmentally friendly equipment to meet carbon control requirements.