Back to overview
Home Green Marine China’s COSCO Shipping christens second methanol dual-fuel boxship

China’s COSCO Shipping christens second methanol dual-fuel boxship

Vessels
July 24, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

China’s container shipping major COSCO Shipping Lines has christened its second 16,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel containership.

COSCO Shipping via LinkedIn

The newbuild COSCO Shipping Panama was officially welcomed and named on July 18 at the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry in Yangzhou.

COSCO Shipping Panama is 366 meters long and 51 meters wide, with a maximum capacity of 16,136 TEUs.

The containership features an 11,000 cubic meter (cbm) methanol storage tank, methanol dual-fuel marine boilers, and methanol generator sets for switching fuel modes according to operational needs, COSCO Shipping explained.

COSCO Shipping Panama is the sister ship of COSCO Shipping Yangpu, also known as China’s first domestically built methanol dual-fuel containership, delivered in June 2025.

Related Article

Equipped with an ultra-large methanol storage tank, COSCO Shipping Yangpu is said to be able to complete a one-way voyage from the Far East to the West Coast of the United States in methanol mode.

The ship completed its maiden voyage to the Port of Yangpu in Hainan Province on July 2, 2025, when it also wrapped up its first domestic green methanol bunkering at Yangpu International Container Terminal.

Related Article

In addition, COSCO Shipping Yangpu was recently bunkered with 500 tons of green methanol at the port of Dalian, marking the first time a port in northern China refueled local ISCC-certified methanol.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles