Chinese government teams up with CSSC on smart ships

China’s Maritime Safety Administration of the Ministry of Transport has signed a deal with the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) to cooperate in the field of smart shipping and environmental protection.

The agreement paves the way for the acceleration of the development of smart ships, smart transport management systems, and technologies as well as marine environmental protection technology, maritime policy, technical regulations research and training.

The duo will also work on designing maritime policies and strategies promoting decarbonization of the shipping industry.

In the field of high-end marine equipment, the parties said they would work in the field of cruise ships, large scale liquified natural gas ships, and polar navigation ships as well as Beidou satellite navigation systems.

The two sides said they would cooperate on research and development of new energy-powered ships and energy saving and environmental protection solutions.

The strategy is aimed at bolstering the shipbuilder’s business at a time when global shipbuilding orders have dwindled due to the adverse impact of the coronavirus.

CSSC secured orders for 73 ships, totaling 5.35 million tonnes, in the first half of the year, up by 34.2% despite the impact of COVID-19. The company’s order intake accounts for one third of global orders.