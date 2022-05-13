ClassNK approves designs for LNG-fueled bulk carriers from K Line

May 13, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) developed two conceptual designs for LNG-fueled and battery-powered energy-saving bulk carriers and obtained approvals in principle (AIP) from compatriot classification society ClassNK.

A future next-generation bulk carrier, Courtesy of K Line

K Line developed a conceptual design for 200,000 tonnes class capesize bulk carrier in collaboration with Namura Shipbuilding and Taiyo Electric. The second design was jointly created by K Line, Shin Kurushima Sanoyas Shipbuilding, and Taiyo Electric for 90,000 tonnes class post-Panamax bulk carrier.

By selecting LNG as the primary fuel, an energy-saving vessel has been designed that helps reduce GHG emissions. The design was further enhanced by adopting permanent magnet (PM) shaft generator technology, along with lithium-ion batteries.

Moreover, by using batteries as part of the platform for power supply onboard, the aim is to further reduce emissions going forward by later adding green energy sources with energy-saving technology.

Using LNG as fuel allows for the reduction of GHG emissions by 25 to 30 per cent compared to the use of

conventional heavy fuel oil. Besides this, AIP technical features and their benefits also include the adoption of shaft generator technology and battery technology adoption.

In addition to the equipment for greenhouse gas emissions reduction under the recent AIPs, the goal is to further reduce emissions going forward by installing various optional technologies.

In the new post-Panamax carrier design, emissions will be reduced by using large-capacity batteries instead of a dual fuel generator during cargo loading and unloading.

In the new capesize carrier design, the battery capacity will be greater due to the amount of power required during cargo handling. Here emissions during cargo handling will also be reduced by enabling vessel connection to shore power.

Last November, the company partially revised its ‘Environmental Vision 2050′ and decided to take on the challenge of achieving net-zero GHG emissions.

