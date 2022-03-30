K Line introduces plan for LNG-fueled large-scale dry bulk vessel

March 30, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has applied for the Specified Vessel Introduction Plan with Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) to introduce vessels with excellent environmental performance.

The shipping company is working on the introduction of vessels with excellent environmental performance (specified vessels), based on the Maritime Industry Strengthening Act, and was certified by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT).

According to K Line, this is one of the first certifications since the beginning of the System for Specified Vessel Introduction Plans.

Based on the Maritime Industry Strengthening Act, which came into effect in August 2021, ship operators and shipbuilders certified as a business foundation strengthening plan can jointly formulate a plan for the introduction of Specified Vessels and submit it to MLIT.

MLIT will certify the plan if it is recognised to meet the prescribed certification requirements.

Image by K Line

Now, K Line is proposing the introduction of an LNG-fueled large scale dry bulk vessel with approximately 209,490 dwt. Intended mainly for bulk cargo business between Australia and Japan, the vessel is scheduled for delivery in March 2024.

The project aims to promote the introduction of advanced technologies that simultaneously realize social change and logistics decarbonisation, including LNG fuel systems and the installation of Seawing.

Utilising LNG fuel, the vessel is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 40% as compared to conventional heavy oil.

Furthermore, the installation of Seawing, an automated kite system utilizing natural wind energy, will see additional CO2 emission reductions.

The company also plans to install an integrated ship operation and performance management system “Kawasaki Integrated Maritime Solutions” (K-IMS) on its fleet for minimum fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

The plan for introducing ships with excellent performance aligns with K Line’s revised long-term environmental guideline, K Line Environmental Vision 2050,

In the New Year Message delivered on 4 January 2022, the company announced its commitment to delivering zero-emission vessels by 2030.

