ClassNK gives A rating to LNG-powered Fairchem Pioneer

April 7, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

ClassNK certification society has given an A rating to the LNG dual-fueled chemical tanker Fairchem Pioneer jointly developed by Fukuoka Shipbuilding and Fairfield Japan.

ClassNK; Image by Offshore Energy

The tanker is currently under construction at Fukuoka Shipbuilding, and is going to be chartered to FJL. The vessel was evaluated under the “Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance” program, jointly operated by ClassNK and Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ), which provided financing to Fukuoka Shipbuilding for the construction.



Under the program, ClassNK evaluates ships based on a comprehensive scoring model which covers features such as decarbonization, environmentally friendly performance, and innovativeness, while DBJ provides investment and financing.

Through the expansion of the Program, DBJ and ClassNK want to support shipping and shipbuilding companies’ efforts to contribute to the acceleration of the transition toward decarbonization of the entire maritime industry.



In evaluating the ship, the following factors were taken into account:

The LNG dual-fueled engine enables a significant reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2), and the ship is expected to compliant with the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 requirements achieved prior to the enforcement of the regulation. The EEDI regulations require new ships to be evaluated in accordance with the uniform fuel efficiency index and to attain the required level. The required level for each ship type will be tightened incrementally.

Use of LNG fuels enables a reduction of nitrogen oxide (NOx), sulfur oxide (SOx), and particulate matter (PM) and meets the NOx Tier III regulation and the SOx regulation;



Environmental soundness at its recycling is addressed by planning to develop and maintain an Inventory of Hazardous Materials required by the Ship Recycling Convention.

The ship was given with “A” rating as “the ship with high decarbonization, environmentally friendly performance, and innovativeness”, recognizing that adequate environment-related investments have been made.

FJL, the Japanese subsidiary of Fairfield Chemical Carriers Inc., a U.S. operator specializing in chemical tankers, has been working on advanced initiatives to decarbonize its operations, including joint development of the ship with Fukuoka Shipbuilding.







The ship is expected to be the first LNG dual-fueled chemical tanker in Japan.