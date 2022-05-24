Claxton, Seabed Solutions join hands to boost decommissioning offer

May 24, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Claxton, Acteon’s drilling and decommissioning segment, has signed a collaboration agreement with Seabed Solutions to add value to decommissioning projects, helping operators fulfil their obligation to return subsea sites to their natural state.

The partnership is expected to simplify procurement, increase project execution efficiency and reduce costs for infrastructure owners.

This will be done by offering a wider range of dredging, excavation, cutting and decommissioning equipment and services through one contract, a single interface and by using a combined offshore crew, the partners said.

Claxton, which sits in Acteon’s Energy Services division, has had an operational presence in Norway for over nine years and expanded its base in 2019 to meet industry demand.

Seabed Solutions was established in 2015 by a management team with experience in the Norwegian seabed intervention market.

Commenting on the partnership, Christian Aas, Seabed Solutions’ managing director, said: “As more and more oil and gas installations are getting close to the end of their economic and productive life, the demand for decommissioning services increases. This partnership means that the owners of the outdated installations can get the entire scope of decommissioning services on the same contract.”

“Claxton is excited about the partnership, which will allow us to explore synergies to enhance our client offerings and methodologies to drive growth”, added Nick Marriott, Claxton’s general manager, Norway. “Offering integrated services through one contract and a single interface, and with collegial crew use, will help to increase procurement and project execution efficiency.”

Recently, Claxton signed a deal with Oceaneering to acquire its decommissioning personnel and assets in a bid to enhance and expand its services and offerings and boost its headcount.

