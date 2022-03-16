Acteon to grow its operations by buying Oceaneering’s decom assets and staff

March 16, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

Claxton, Acteon’s drilling and decommissioning segment, has inked a deal with Oceaneering to acquire its decommissioning personnel and assets in a bid to enhance and expand its services and offerings. This deal will also allow the company to boost its headcount.

Acteon informed on Wednesday that Claxton has signed an agreement with Oceaneering to acquire its decommissioning personnel and assets with the anticipated closure date of 30 March 2022.

Sam Hanton, Acteon Drilling and Decommissioning Segment Managing Director, remarked: “The deal will increase our capacity, the range of technologies at our disposal and our decommissioning expertise, and reinforce Claxton’s position as one of the leading global suppliers of offshore cutting services.”

Upon the completion of this transaction, certain Oceaneering staff based in Norway will transfer to Claxton, along with decommissioning assets including well and pile abrasive cutting and recovery systems and associated tooling, based on the firm’s statement.

In addition, the firm explained that conductor drilling, pinning and cutting systems, diamond wire saws, dredges, and various ancillary equipment items are also included in the deal. According to Acton, the equipment will initially be deployed from its bases in Norway, Dubai (UAE), and Aberdeen (UK).

Moreover, the firm confirmed that Oceaneering is also establishing a master services agreement through which Claxton will provide services to support the company’s wider scopes, potentially including its multi-client Rig Chase decommissioning campaigns.

Luke Pirie, Director, Offshore Projects Group, Oceaneering, commented: “This deal enables us to strategically focus on our integrated vessel solutions offering, which include our multi-client Rig Chase and vessel-based well plugging and abandonment campaigns, while ensuring access to decommissioning services through a partnership and new master services agreement with Claxton.”

When it comes to new deals Acteon recently won, it is worth reminding that the firm in August 2021 secured an integrated project with Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Company (AG&P) for the development of Philippines LNG (PLNG), an LNG terminal in Batangas Bay.

Related Article Posted: 7 months ago Acteon wins contract to support Philippines LNG terminal Posted: 7 months ago

As stipulated by this agreement, Acteon’s strategic business segments and product and service line brands – 2H Offshore, Core, Claxton, InterMoor, LDD, TEAM, and UTEC – will support the AIS team responsible for the full construction of the jetty and all the marine works.