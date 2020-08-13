CMA CGM-chartered LNG boxship completes gas trials

August 13, 2020, by Mirza Duran

The first in a series of six LNG-powered neo-Panamax containerships being built for Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has completed gas trials in South Korea.

Image: Eastern Pacific Shipping

The ship named Tenere will be chartered by CMA CGM that is also building a series of giant LNG-fueled vessels.

The French firm will charter all of the six 15,000 TEU vessels scheduled for delivery from Hyundai Samho by 2022.

Each of the 366 meters long vessels will feature MAN B&W 11G90 ME-GI main engines.

Germany’s MAN Energy Solutions says these ME-GI engines have “negligible” methane-slip and are first to feature new pump vaporizer unit.

The two-stroke engines can operate both on gas or diesel fuel.

Furthermore, MAN says that these are the largest and most powerful gas engines it has produced to date. They have a maximum power rating of 68,640 kW.

EPS chief Cyril Ducau said the on-schedule delivery of the new vessel makes for an important MAN and EPS milestone.

He noted that the firm committed to investing in alternative fuels such as LNG three years ago in a move to reduce emissions.

“These vessels will be IMO 2030 compliant years ahead of schedule and will be the cleanest vessels of their category on-the-water today,” Ducau said.