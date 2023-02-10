CMA CGM, La Poste team up on sustainable logistics

February 10, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

La Poste’s subsidiary GeoPost and a subsidiary of French shipping giant CMA CGM Group, CEVA Logistics, have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a closer business relationship and work on sustainable logistics.

In order to improve the quality and competitiveness of services, the agreement includes looking to develop new circular economy and urban logistics services in France and Europe.

The two companies will investigate ways of reducing the carbon impact of their customers’ deliveries, including low-carbon urban deliveries.

“I am very pleased with this partnership with La Poste that allows two French leaders to combine their expertise in order to strengthen each other. La Poste will be able to rely on our international network as well as on the expertise of our subsidiary CEVA Logistics in certain key businesses, just as we will be able to rely on theirs,” Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and CEO, commented.

“GeoPost will contribute by means of its last-mile delivery network in Europe.The planned collaboration in circular economy and urban logistics services fits in with La Poste Group’s commitment to decarbonization and sustainable development in France and Europe,” Philippe Wahl, chairman and CEO of La Poste. added.

GeoPost is one of the recognized names in Europe in parcel delivery to businesses and individuals, with an extensive European parcel delivery network. It delivered 2.1 billion parcels worldwide in 2021 thanks to its network of over 1,200 hubs and depots, more than 86,000 vehicles.

Deliveries from La Poste Group have been carbon neutral since 2012; it measures each parcel’s carbon footprint and aims to reduce it as much as possible and offset any remaining emissions, all with a view to cutting its carbon emissions per parcel by 30% between 2013 and 2025.

Meanwhile, CEVA Logistics offers contract logistics, freight forwarding and medium- and long-haul road transportation services around the world.

CMA CGM Group is aiming to reach net zero by 2050. Recently, the French giant invited start-ups and businesses working on concrete solutions to submit projects that aim to speed up the decarbonization of the French shipping industry.

The company has committed a €200 million budget for the projects from its five-year $1.5 billion budget, which was launched in September 2022 to accelerate its energy transition and achieve net-zero carbon by 2050.

The financing comes in support of the €300 million the French Government is allocating for the development of zero-emission vessels and it was announced by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group.