CMA CGM to operate, manage Port of Beirut’s container terminal

February 17, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Following the bidding process, CMA Terminals, part of French shipping and logistics major CMA CGM Group, has been chosen to manage, operate and maintain the Port of Beirut’s container terminal for a 10-year period starting in March 2022.

Photo: CMA CGM

The group, which already has a strong presence in Lebanon, currently accounts for almost 55% of the container terminal’s volumes, since it has maintained its nine weekly calls and transshipment operations there.

As informed, a $33 million investment will be made in the container terminal of Beirut Port, including $19 million over the first two years.

Specifically, the sum will be devoted to a complete infrastructure upgrade, the construction of a new technical facility for maintenance and spare parts storage, a digital transformation of the terminal and the environmental performance improvements.

CMA CGM said it will use its own expertise and that of the previous operator’s teams in pursuit of its development goals for the terminal.

“Faithful to our commitments to Lebanon, we will be launching shortly an ambitious investment plan that will transform Beirut port’s container terminal into a … facility that meets the best international standards. It will be at the service of the Lebanese people and will revitalize the economic exchanges between Lebanon and the rest of the world,” Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group, commented.

CMA CGM in Lebanon

CMA CGM, which was founded in Lebanon 43 years ago, is said to be committed to the Port of Beirut, which plays a vital economic role for the capital and the country.

Following the full acquisition of the container terminal inside Tripoli port back in 2021, considered as the country’s second commercial port, CMA CGM is pursuing its will of strengthening its presence at Lebanon’s ports.

The group plays an active role in supporting and developing the country’s economy through its investments in shipping and ports, as well as in logistics via its subsidiary CEVA Logistics.

What is more, the group wants to contribute to rebuilding Lebanon’s economy following the series of crises that have shaken the country in recent years.

To date, CMA CGM has invested in 52 port terminals across 33 countries via its subsidiaries CMA Terminals and Terminal Link (joint venture).

