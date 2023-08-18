Beihai Shipbuilding ventures into VLCC market with Euronav deal, reveals more vessel details

August 18, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has emerged as the shipbuilder of Euronav’s recently purchased very large crude carrier (VLCC) newbuild.

Illustration; Image credit Euronav

As reported earlier this week, the Belgian tanker shipping company inked a deal to buy a VLCC newbuild from an undisclosed party, paying $112.2 million for the vessel. Under the deal, the company has an option for an additional VLCC newbuild.

Further details on the shipbuilder or the vessel design were not disclosed at the time.

The deal for the construction of the 319,000 dwt VLCC is an inaugural project for Beihai Shipbuilding in this vessel segment and marks the shipyard’s foray into the VLCC construction market.

In terms of key specifications, the vessel will have a total length of 339.50 meters, a molded width of 60.00 meters, a molded depth of 30.30 meters, and a structural draft of 22.50 meters, boasting a commendable speed of 14.5 knots, Beihai said.

Anticipating the future and aligning with IMO Tier III requisites on the reduction of nitrogen oxide emissions, provisions have been made for the potential integration of two 6,000 cubic meter ammonia fuel storage tanks on board the ship.

This enables the ship to become an ammonia-ready vessel paving way for its later conversion to run on ammonia and switch to a “zero-carbon” operation.

The VLCC is expected for delivery in the third quarter of 2026.

Euronav already has two Suezmax tankers under construction at South Korean shipbuilding firm Daehan Shipbuilding Co. that will be built with ammonia-ready and methanol-ready class notation.

This joint endeavor is expected to strengthen Beihai Shipbuilding’s position in the global large oil tanker market, facilitating future projects in the tanker construction domain and enabling it to expand its product portfolio.

The shipbuilder is already building a batch of up to nine ammonia-ready vessels for Belgian shipowner Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB). Specifically, the ships are being built for CMB’s sister firm Bocimar.

In June, the first two Newcastlemaxes from the series were named Mineral Belgie and Mineral Nederland at a ceremony hosted by the yard.

The vessels from the series will be fitted with two 3,000 cmb ammonia fuel storage tanks each and will be compliant with the IMO Tier III regulations.

In addition to an innovative propulsion system, the CMB’s vessels feature a number of energy-saving features, including optimized hull shape and overall layout of the hull structure and equipment.