Collosal LPG carrier capable of carrying ammonia joins MOL’s fleet

September 29, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

A giant LPG-powered LPG/ammonia carrier has been delivered to MOL Energia Pte, a Singapore-based company of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Group.

The vessel, named Phoenix Harmonia, was constructed by Namura Shipbuilding with the support from Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., a part of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding developed the ship’s hull form and detail designs, supplied LPG-related major machinery and equipment, and also gave technical advice during the construction stage, backed by its knowledge and expertise accumulated through the construction and delivery of more than 80 very large LPG carriers and midsize LPG/ammonia carriers.

“The Phoenix Harmonia achieves enhanced operating performance by increasing the capacity of the cargo tank to 87,000m³, up from the 83,000m³ of earlier LPG carriers, and engineering improvements have resulted in enhanced fuel efficiency,” MHI said.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding said it applied its technologies in gas handling to develop a new system capable of using LPG in the cargo tank as fuel to propel the ship. The ability to secure LPG fuel from the cargo tank reduces equipment needed on deck and ensures flexibility during loading at the LPG terminal.

The Phoenix Harmonia has been described as one of the largest vessels of its type capable of carrying ammonia, in anticipation of future demand growth in the transport of large volumes of ammonia.

Ammonia is poised to experience a significant surge in demand as the maritime industry intensifies its efforts to decarbonize. With its potential to generate zero carbon emissions when produced using renewable energy sources, ammonia is increasingly seen as a key player in the transition towards cleaner shipping solutions.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), ammonia, which had a zero percent share in shipping’s energy consumption in 2022, is forecasted to reach 6% share in 2030, 15% share in 2035, and a substantial 44% share in 2050, making it the winner in the fuel selection palette of shipping’s decarbonization.