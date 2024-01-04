Color Line’s ferry duo switches to biofuel

January 4, 2024, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

For the past month, Color Line’s two passenger ferries, linking Denmark and Norway, have been fueled exclusively with B100 biofuel, supplied and managed by marine fuel supplier Bunker One.

Bunker One has supplied B100 biofuel to Color Line’s SuperSpeed 1 and 2 ferries travelling between Hirtshals in Denmark and Larvik and Kristiansand in Norway. The switch has enabled Color Line’s two passenger ferries to cut CO2 emissions by approximately 85% on average on the biofuel quantities used, Bunker One said.

Color Line’s adoption of biofuels has been driven by its numerous advantages including CO2 emissions reduction, energy efficiency, and no required modifications to vessel engines.

With the EU ETS that took effect as of 1st January and the FuelEU Maritime just under a year away, Bunker One said that it has been preparing for the expected boost in demand for lower carbon fuels, such as biofuel.

“We are delighted with the results from our collaboration with Bunker One, who has been a longstanding business partner to Color Line. We have drawn on their ability and technical expertise, and they have been instrumental in catering to our specific needs and thus ensuring a seamless and effective delivery,” says Per Erik Olsen, EVP Marine & Technical in Color Line.

Color Line and Bunker One developed a detailed delivery and operations plan.

“Our collaboration with Color Line on the supply of biofuel is a prime example of what we do best, which is tailoring solutions to the individual needs of our clients. We ensured that the timely deliveries to Color Line’s two passenger ferries were orchestrated with great attention to detail and coordination between all parties involved to match the short port stays of the ferries. And it is this quick transition that highlights the value of a close partnership between Color Line and Bunker One,” says Peter Zachariassen, CEO of Bunker One.

The B100 biofuel was sourced from Danish DAKA ecoMotion. The FAME-grade/RED II-compliant B100 biofuel is produced locally in Denmark from organic waste. According to DAKA ecoMotion, switching from fossil fuels to B100 biofuel can reduce GHG emissions by around 85% compared to the transport diesel default value of 94gCO2eq/MJ.

The demand for lower carbon fuels is on the rise, brought on by the entering into force of the IMO CII, the recent adoption of the Fuel EU Maritime regulation, and the inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime entering into force in 2025. Hence, Bunker One said that its role has transcended from being a physical supplier to also incorporating the provision of expert advice on how to adhere to current and upcoming regulations.

“By utilizing cross-organizational synergies and teaming up with our sister company Global Risk Management, we can provide our clients with the necessary consultancy on EU ETS and advice on how they can best meet their policy targets, providing them with a type of one-stop-shop solution. For some time now we have been helping many of our customers to prepare for the EU ETS and the purchase of EUAs in a way that best fits their individual operating models,” says Zachariassen.