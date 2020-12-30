Colossal new cranes on their way to Port of Oakland

December 30, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Towering new cranes are coming to the Port of Oakland to handle the massive ships calling the seaport.

These new cranes will be the tallest ever at Oakland, and rank among the largest in the U.S.

Stevedoring Services of America (SSA) is investing in the three giant cranes for its Oakland International Container Terminal (OICT).

SSA ordered the cranes from Shanghai-based ZPMC. They are expected to arrive at the end of this month.

According to SSA, its new cranes would have a lift height of 174 feet above the dock. They would be able to reach 225 feet across a ship’s deck. When the crane booms are in the raised position, they will soar more than 400 feet above the wharf.

SSA operates 10 cranes at Oakland International Container Terminal. The port said it would remove three older cranes from the terminal when the new ones arrive.

“These cranes will keep the Port of Oakland competitive so that we can continue to attract the largest vessels calling North America,” said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan.

“Ultimately, bigger cranes at our waterfront translate into maritime and related jobs for the region.”

“Taller cranes are needed for efficiently handling cargo that arrives on ultra-large container ships,” said SSA Containers President Edward DeNike.

“This new infrastructure is a commitment to the port that we will continue our maritime business at Oakland well into the future.”

SSA’s investment in the three new cranes is valued at $30 million.