Back to overview
Home Green Marine Construction gets underway to provide shore power at Zeebrugge cruise terminal

Construction gets underway to provide shore power at Zeebrugge cruise terminal

Business Developments & Projects
August 27, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Belgium’s Port of Antwerp-Bruges has kicked off works to construct a shore power installation at the cruise terminal at Zweedse Kaai in Zeebrugge.

Courtesy of Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Port of Antwerp-Bruges is building an onshore power supply (OPS) and a new high-voltage substation at the Zeebrugge cruise terminal, expecting it to be ready to provide shore power to two cruise ships simultaneously by 2027 – three years before shore power becomes compulsory in 2030.

In addition, plans are already being made for the second installation, the port revealed.

Zweedse Kaai is said to currently account for about 5% of the CO2 emissions from all ships at the quays in Antwerp and Zeebrugge. By providing shore power, Port of Antwerp-Bruges aims to reduce thise emissions as well as odour nuisance and visual disturbance, and help improve the environment and contribute to the greener cruise industry.

The shore power project is part of Port of Antwerp-Bruges’ ambition to be climate neutral by 2050. In line with this goal, investments are also being made in alternative fuels for tugs, additional electrification, energy-efficient buildings, and circular economy projects.

Shore power will also help shipping companies fulfil the climate commitments of the International Maritime Organization and the EU in a cost-effective way, the port claims.

Related Article

Dirk De fauw, Mayor of Bruges and Deputy Chair of the Board of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, said: “This project combines state-of-the-art infrastructure with quality of life by reducing emissions, odour and the generation of smoke. We purposefully set out to provide a future-proof port for cruise vessels that welcomes visitors without burdening the environment. By doing so, we are proving that sustainability and economic dynamism can go hand in hand.”

To finance the shore power installation at Zeebrugge, the European Commission provided €3.1 million of funding in order to cover the higher-than-estimated cost and to ensure a payback period of around 20 years. In addition, the Flemish government awarded €830,000 in strategic ecology support.

The Commission is prioritising shore power projects in line with the Green Deal, the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy and the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR).

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles