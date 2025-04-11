Back to overview
Home Green Marine Vertom’s eighth 7,280 dwt diesel-electric ship hits the water

Vessels
April 11, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Dutch shortsea shipping company Vertom Group has launched and christened its eighth 7,280 dwt diesel-electric multipurpose dry cargo ship at Thecla Bodewes Shipyards.

Courtesy of Vertom

The launch and christening ceremony for the Vertom Joyce was held on April 10 at the shipyard in Kampen.

Vertom Joyce measures 118.60 meters in length with a beam of 14.30 meters and a full-box cargo hold capacity of 329,700 cubic feet. The vessel features a diesel-electric propulsion system which is said to reduce energy consumption while enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring that it delivers cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions for global maritime logistics.

Arjan de Jong, CEO of Vertom Group,commented: “From designer to shipyard, from the suppliers to the sailors, every contribution has helped make this vessel a reality. The MV Vertom Joyce represents more than engineering and design, it reflects the values we share as an organization and as a community. Built on relationships grounded in trust, mutual understanding, and shared goals, this vessel stands as a collective achievement of all who contributed. These values will continue to guide us as we build the future of Vertom with the same commitment to quality, integrity, and respect.”

The vessel is the eighth unit in the LABRAX series, a fleet of twelve vessels “designed to set new benchmarks for sustainability and efficiency in maritime shipping”. In addition to diesel-electric propulsion, the vessels in this series have a future-ready design, prepared to integrate alternative fuels and advanced power sources.

The LABRAX series has already proven its success, with previous vessels, including Vertom Patty, Vertom Cyta, Vertom Tomma, Vertom Anne Marit, Vertom Anette, Vertom Lisa, and Vertom Willemijn, demonstrating impressive performance in fuel efficiency and emissions reduction, the shipowner said.

Vertom also has four pink 10,700 dwt geared multipurpose vessels on order at India’s Chowgule shipyard. Slated for delivery in 2027 and 2028, the units will have a diesel-electric propulsion system.

In early 2024, the company ordered twelve 5,600 dwt diesel-electric vessels at Chowgule. The first unit from this batch, Vertom Rita, was handed over to the company at the end of 2024 while the delivery of the second unit is anticipated in May 2025.

