Diesel-electric Vertom Tula hits the water

July 24, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Dutch shortsea shipping player Vertom Group has launched and christened its ninth 7,280 dwt diesel-electric multipurpose dry cargo ship, MV Vertom Tula.

Courtesy of Vertom

The launching and christening ceremony for the newbuild was held on July 24 at Royal T Shipyards, previously called Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, in Kampen, the Netherlands.

MV Vertom Tula is the ninth unit in the LABRAX series, a fleet of twelve vessels “designed to set new benchmarks for sustainability and efficiency in maritime shipping”.

Courtesy of Vertom

At the same time, this is the first vessel in the series to be launched under the yard’s new name and Royal designation, recently granted in honor of its 100th anniversary.

Like its sister vessels, MV Vertom Tula is 118.6 meters long with a beam of 14.30 meters and a full-box cargo hold of 329,700 cubic feet.

The ship features diesel-electric propulsion system, a low-resistance hull, and a smart energy management system designed to enable fuel savings and emissions reductions. As part of the LABRAX series, the newbuild is also ready to transition to alternative zero-emission fuels in the future.

Following the launch, MV Vertom Tula will be completed in Kampen in the coming weeks and will head to the Royal T Shipyards facilities in Harlingen for sea trials and delivery in September.

According to Vertom, the LABRAX series has proved successful so far concerning its fuel efficiency and emission reduction performance. The previous vessels, which include Vertom Patty, Vertom Cyta, Vertom Tomma, Vertom Anne Marit, Anette, Lisa, Willemijn, and Vertom Joyce, have reportedly been servicing their routes while demonstrating “significant” cuts in harmful pollutant emissions.

