Container shipping: Defying the odds during the pandemic?
- Business & Finance
Posted: 29 days ago
Yang Ming’s 2,800 TEU newbuilds to get Smart Ship notations
Ten new 2,800 TEU containerships being built for the Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming by compatr...Posted: 29 days ago
Posted: about 1 month ago
Higher bunker costs hurt Hapag-Lloyd’s earnings
German shipping major Hapag-Lloyd felt a negative impact of higher bunker prices in the first quart...Posted: about 1 month ago
Posted: about 1 month ago
COVID-19 agony: 2 more cruise ship crew members die while awaiting repatriation
Two more cruise ship workers died as crewing crisis continues in the global shipping industry, the ...Posted: about 1 month ago
Posted: about 1 month ago
- long read
Hapag-Lloyd CEO: We are well-positioned to weather the storm
The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have shattered the ability of analysts to predict the outlook for the...Posted: about 1 month ago