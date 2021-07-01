Containership companies show record delays in 2021

July 1, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

The level of delays in 2021 has been the highest across each month when compared to the previous years, a new report shows.

According to Sea-Intelligence’s latest Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, the average delay for vessel arrivals that were marked as late remains extremely high globally, going up to 6 days.

Courtesy of Sea Intelligence

The report reveals that the schedule reliability has been largely consistent these past few months, albeit at a much lower level than the industry stakeholders would have preferred. On a year/year level, the schedule reliability was down a massive 36.0 percentage points.

Last month, the numbers declined by 0.2 percentage points to 38.8% on a month/month basis.

Courtesy of Sea Intelligence

“None of the top-14 carriers recorded a Y/Y improvement in schedule reliability, with all carriers recording double-digit declines of over -33.0 percentage points,” Alan Murphy, Sea-Intelligence CEO pointed out.

“Maersk Line was the most reliable top-14 carrier in May 2021, with schedule reliability of 46.2%. Three more carriers had schedule reliability higher than 40%, with six carriers between 30%-40%, and four under 30%.”

“Evergreen had the lowest schedule reliability in May 2021 of 25.1%. Six carriers recorded a M/M improvement in May 2021, although the largest improvement recorded by MSC was of just 2.3 percentage points.”

Taiwanese shipping company Wan Hai Lines recorded the largest decrease by 14.4 percentage points, and was the only company to show a double-digit month/month decline, Sea-Intelligence highlighted.

Courtesy of Sea Intelligence

The Sea-Intelligence report showa schedule reliability and vessel delays across all deep-sea liner services. It comprises data of more than 12.000 vessel arrivals and the schedule reliability performance of more than 60 container carriers in 34 different trade lanes.