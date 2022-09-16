ContiOcean secures methanol fuel supply system deal

September 16, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

China’s technology group ContiOcean Environment Tech has been awarded a contract for a methanol fuel supply system.

Illustration. Courtesy of MAN ES

As informed, ContiOcean signed the agreement with an undisclosed marine power solutions company on 13 September 2022.

The methanol fuel supply system will be designed by Wavelength, the European R&D Center of ContiOcean. In addition, main equipment will be purchased all over the world, the system skids will be fabricated in the ContiOcean workshop in Nantong, and ContiOcean site team is responsible for system installation and commissioning, which is an engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning (EPCIC) project.

After the system is delivered, the methanol fuel supply system will be used for the factory acceptance test of the methanol dual-fuel main engine of the aforementioned company.

Since its establishment, ContiOcean Group is focusing on the development and research of marine and offshore environment protection solutions. Its core business mainly covers the fields of marine and offshore environment protection solutions, marine clean energy solutions, and smart shipping.

At present, based on the exhaust gas clean system reference of more than 140 vessels, ContiOcean Group has developed products including LNG/LEG-fuel gas supply system, methanol/LPG/ammonia-LFSS fuel supply system, and LNG/LPG/LCO2/ammonium-cargo handling system.

Furthermore, the de-carbon system developed based on the ContiOcean exhaust gas clean system is in the pilot trial phase.

Based on the R&D of methanol main engines and the R&D of large-scale production of green methanol, many shipping companies have selected methanol as their future marine fuel, thus achieving the goal of large-scale reduction of CO2 and other GHG emissions. As a result, the industrial chain of marine methanol fuel will also develop rapidly.

According to incomplete statistics, the contract-signed projects for green methanol production will have a total annual output of more than 2.6 million tons in 2024-2025, which can be used for 150 Aframax tankers, 250 feeder container ships or 60 very large container vessels.