Back to overview
Home Green marine Number of methanol-powered vessels doubles in 12 months
Premium

Number of methanol-powered vessels doubles in 12 months

August 4, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

The surging demand for methanol-powered ships over the past 12 months has been triggered by the shipping industry’s accelerating decarbonization push, which has resulted in ordering of 40 methanol-powered ships.

Premium content

Checking for account.

Premium

Premium content

Premium content

Subscribe to continue

Become a PREMIUM Subscriber

Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from

  • In-depth articles PREMIUM articles
  • Videos with insights from industry leaders
  • Customized newsletters with content that suits you
  • Premium event sessions on demand
  • And much more!

Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now

Best value

 

Free two week Trial

First month for free

only € 12,60 per month

Try Now

 

Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now

Best value

 

Yearly

First month for free

only € 12,60 per month

Buy now

 

Monthly

only €15,13 per month

Buy now

Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here.

 

Premium content

Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content.

Want to become future-proof?

Become a PREMIUM Subscriber

Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from

  • In-depth articles PREMIUM articles
  • Videos with insights from industry leaders
  • Customized newsletters with content that suits you
  • Premium event sessions on demand
  • And much more!

Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now

Best value

 

Yearly

First month for free

only € 12,60 per month

Buy now

 

Monthly

only €15,13 per month

Buy now

 

Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here.

 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    MASCOT® WORKWEAR

  • Partner

    Damen Shipyards Group

  • Partner

    KOEDOOD MARINE GROUP