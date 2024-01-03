Contract with TotalEnergies marks Ocean Installer’s second-largest in history

January 3, 2024, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s Ocean Installer has secured what it says is its second-largest contract in company history thanks to a deal with TotalEnergies in Angola.

Source: Ocean Installer

Ocean Installer, in consortium with Oceaneering, has secured a “significant” contract from TotalEnergies EP Angola and its partners of Block 17 to execute the transportation and installation work of the Girassol Life Extension (GIR FLEX) project.

The project is part of the operator’s program to extend the life of the FPSO that has been producing since 2001 to 2031.

Ocean Installer’s scope includes recovery of the old risers, transportation and installation of ten replacement risers, as well as a gas lift umbilical, fabrication and assembly of the permanent equipment in-country, and an extensive topsides support and modification campaign.

The company’s consortium partner on the in-country scope is Oceaneering, which will be responsible for the air and saturation diving services including associated project management, engineering and procurement activities, and will also manage all in-country operations.

Ocean Installer’s project management and engineering team will be based at its Stavanger office, while Oceaneering will support from Luanda, Aberdeen and Stavanger.

“The GIR FLEX replacement project is our most significant project award from TotalEnergies to-date. This reflects the continued faith that TotalEnergies has placed in us, with several project awards since 2015. This award further enhances our strong track record in complex, production critical offshore projects for the West African market,” said Ocean Installer CEO Kevin Murphy.

“I am also delighted that we have secured our second project in Angola. Furthermore, we look forward to collaborating with Oceaneering on yet another project. Oceaneering’s in-country experience and local presence is invaluable, and they will be a key element to the overall project’s success.”

Block 17 is operated by TotalEnergies, alongside with Equinor, ExxonMobil, Azule Energy and Sonangol P&P.

Located 210 kilometers off the coast of Luanda in Block 17, the Girassol field was discovered in 1996. Covering an area of 14 by 10 kilometers, Girassol was the first of the Block 17 fields to come on stream in December 2001. In addition, it was the first deepwater project conducted in Angola.