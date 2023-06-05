Correll joins Asso.subsea on Vattenfall’s Danish offshore wind pair

June 5, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The Correll Group – Cable Installation & Power Services Division has been awarded a contract by Asso.subsea to deliver the offshore pull-ins and termination and testing of 66 kV export and inter-array cables for the Vesterhav Nord and Syd offshore wind farms in Denmark.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Vattenfall

The Vesterhav Nord and Syd, being developed by Vattenfall, consist of four export and 37 inter-array cables, for a total of more than 70 kilometres.

Asso.subsea was awarded a contract in 2021 for the transportation, installation, protection, and commissioning of the 66 kV export and inter-array cables for the two offshore wind farms.

Hellenic Cables will deliver the inter-array cables for the two offshore wind farms, as well as the associated accessories, under a contract secured with Vattenfall in September 2021.

Vesterhav Syd and Nord will comprise 41 Siemens Gamesa 8.4 MW wind turbines for a combined capacity of 344 MW.

The offshore wind farms will both be located 10 kilometres off the West coast of Jutland near Thyborøn (Nord) and Søndervig (Syd) in water depths of approximately 20 metres.

When it comes to the Correll Group, the company recently was awarded another cable termination and testing contract by DEME Offshore for the first phase of the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in the UK.