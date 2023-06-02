DEME awards Dogger Bank A cable termination & testing contract

June 2, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Correll Group, Cable Installation & Power Services Division has been contracted by DEME Offshore to complete the inter-array cable termination and testing on wind turbines and the offshore substation platform on the first phase of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in the UK.

Øyvind Sætre/Aibel

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being built in three 1.2 GW phases some 130 kilometres off the UK coast.

Under the contract, Correll Group will be responsible for the 66 kV inter-array cable termination and testing on 95 wind turbines and the offshore substation on the Dogger Bank A wind farm, including the installation of a cable monitoring system.

“Correll Group will play an important role in the safe installation and testing of sub-sea equipment in preparation for first power this summer“, said Alan Evans, Dogger Bank Wind Farm marine package manager.

In January 2022, DEME Offshore contracted Greece’s Hellenic Cables for the supply of the inter-array cables for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

The project, owned by a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40 per cent), Equinor (40 per cent), and Vårgrønn (20 per cent), will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm once completed, providing enough electricity to power roughly six million UK homes a year.

Offshore construction started last year with the first monopile foundations installed in July 2022.

The 3.6 GW offshore wind project will consist of 277 offshore wind turbines.

Phases A and B will feature a total of 190 Haliade-X 13 MW turbines and phase C will comprise 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbines.

The first power is expected in the summer of 2023 and 2024 for Dogger Bank A and B, respectively. Turbine Installation for Dogger Bank C is planned to begin in 2025.