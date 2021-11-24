Corsica Linea to operate first LNG-fuelled ferry in 2022

November 24, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

French ferry operator Corsica Linea has revealed that it expects to take delivery of its first liquified natural gas (LNG)-powered roll-on/roll-off passenger (RoPax) ferry in July next year.

The ferry, which was named A Galeotta, measures 206 meters in length and will be able to achieve a speed of 20 knots. Furthermore, the vessel has the capacity to accommodate 650 passengers as well as to carry 150 cars onboard.

🆕 #TransitionEnergétique 🌱 C’est officiel ! A Galeotta, notre 1er navire 🆑 propulsé au Gaz Naturel Liquéfié, débutera ses essais en mer en mai 2022 pour une livraison attendue en juillet 2022 🤗 !

The launching ceremony for the ferry took place this September. It is scheduled to enter sea trials in May 2022, according to the company.

Photo by: Corsica Linea

On 25 July 2019, Corsica Linea announced the signing of the construction contract for its first vessel powered by LNG with Italy’s Visentini shipyard. The announcement came in line with the company’s energy transition strategy to enter sustainable maritime transport and speed up zero-emission goals. LNG as a marine fuel was chosen by Corsica Linea due to its environmentally friendly features.

By using the LNG, the French shipping company expects to reduce NOx by 85 per cent and CO2 by 25 per cent, and achieve zero sulfur emission and fine particles.

To support its energy transition goals, the company announced in 2019 that it will be fitting its ferries calling Port of Marseille with the equipment necessary to use electricity for power at berth.

Corsica Linea’s vessels provide year-round services from Marseille, the main trading port in France. They also offer regular crossings to the Corsican ports of Ajaccio, Propriano, Bastia and Ile Rousse, as well as direct connections to the seaside resort of Porto-Vecchio.