Corsica Linea’s first LNG-powered RoPax ferry delivered

December 7, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

French ferry operator Corsica Linea has revealed that its first roll-on/roll-off passenger (RoPax) ferry powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) A Galeotta was delivered.

As disclosed, the delivery ceremony for the company’s new flagship took place at Italy’s Visentini shipyard on 6 December.

Credit: Corsica Linea

On 25 July 2019, Corsica Linea announced the signing of the construction contract for its first vessel powered by LNG.

The announcement came in line with the company’s energy transition strategy to enter sustainable maritime transport and speed up zero-emission goals. LNG as a marine fuel was chosen by the company due to its environmentally friendly features.

By using LNG, the French shipping company expects to reduce NOx by 85 per cent and CO2 by 25 per cent, and achieve zero sulfur emission and fine particles.

Credit: Corsica Linea

The vessel measures 206.6 meters in length, 28.2 meters in beam and has a full load draught of 6.7 meters. With a capacity of carrying a total of 920 persons, it is able to travel at 22 knots.

Dutch LNG supplier Titan LNG has been selected to provide LNG for Corsica Linea’s A Galeotta. Titan will start with truck-to-ship operations for a period of time until the Krios vessel – a 4,500 cbm LNG bunker vessel – arrives. Krios will be able to supply the wider Mediterranean region with LNG and bioLNG as marine fuel.

After the delivery, the ship will leave Italy this weekend in order to reach Marseille and thus finalize the preparation for the operation. Corsica Linea’s vessels provide year-round services from Marseille, the main trading port in France. They also offer regular crossings to the Corsican ports of Ajaccio, Propriano, Bastia and Ile Rousse, as well as direct connections to the seaside resort of Porto-Vecchio.