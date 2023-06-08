Corvus Energy launches new hydrogen fuel cell system

June 8, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Corvus Energy, a supplier of energy storage solutions for the maritime industry, has launched its new hydrogen fuel cell system as the result of the H2NOR research project.

Corvus Pelican Fuel Cell System (Screenshot). Courtesy of Corvus Energy

The H2NOR project kicked off in 2021 and was initiated by Corvus Energy, Toyota and other partners to fast-track the development and production of sustainable and scalable maritime hydrogen fuel cell systems.

The resulting product of this two-year development – the Corvus Pelican Fuel Cell system – was launched at the Nor-Shipping exhibition in Norway earlier this week.

The launch of the system follows Approval in Principle (AiP) granted by classification society DNV in 2022.

The modular and flexible system can be installed anywhere onboard a vessel and is designed to be inherently gas safe, Corvus Energy explained.

Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy, said: “Our mission is to power a clean future, and through the years, we have been pioneers on a lot of different vessel types. However, batteries cannot take us all the way. If you want to sail zero-emission, you will need to bring clean energy in a different format. We strongly believe hydrogen is the natural choice for shorter and medium-distance routes as this is the most energy-efficient way. The safety level as well as the flexibility and modular design will revolutionize marine power going forward.”

As announced previously, the product will be commercially available from 2024, resulting in the expansion of the Corvus factories that will manufacture marine battery and fuel cell systems for all types of commercial marine vessels.

The company noted that fuel cell systems are ideally combined with its batteries to form a hybrid power system, adding it is now developing CoPilot, an application for fuel cell and battery systems, supporting system integrators to optimally distribute power between fuel cell systems and batteries.