COSCO’s bulker runs aground in Virginia

October 2, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Hong-Dai sits aground a quarter mile Northwest of Sewell’s Point U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo

The Panamanian flagged coal carrier Hong Dai ran aground on a soft sandy bottom near Norfolk, Virginia, on Wednesday night.

The Hong Dai’s crew reported no injuries, pollution or flooding concerns at the time, according to the US Coast Guard.

It is reported that there are 22 crew members on board the bulker.

Sector Virginia investigation crews boarded the ship Thursday morning and are assisting the ship’s crew in assessing damages and the threat of pollution.

“The vessel remains under a Captain of the Port order to remain in place and the Coast Guard is currently in communication with the ship’s owners to assist in establishing a salvage plan,” the Coast Guard said.

The salvage plan is likely to involve the refloating of the ship with the assistance of tugs.

The Panamax bulker, built in 2010, is owned by Chinese COSCO Shipping Bulk, data from VesselsValue, shows.

The fully-laden ship was underway to Norfolk from Baltimore, Maryland, based on its AIS data.

Data from Marine Traffic from October 2 indicates that the ship remains aground with a tug Jack Moran dispatched to the location.