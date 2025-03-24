Fugro's survey vessel runs aground in Italy
Fugro's survey vessel runs aground in Italy amidst deteriorating weather

Fugro’s survey vessel runs aground in Italy amidst deteriorating weather

March 24, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

A 42-meter-long geophysical survey vessel owned by Dutch Fugro ran aground in Italy two days ago while performing survey work.

Source: Fugro

Fugro announced that its geophysical survey vessel Fugro Mercator had run aground on March 22 on the north coast of Elba, Italy, when it went looking for shelter due to deteriorating weather conditions.

The crew comprising 11 people in total was evacuated and taken ashore safely thanks to the Italian coastguard arriving on site swiftly to provide support and monitor the situation.

It was reported yesterday, March 23, that a salvage operation was being prepared together with international experts and local officials.

According to Fugro, it is not yet clear what led to the vessel running aground. In accordance with standard procedures, the Dutch company will conduct a full review of the event.

