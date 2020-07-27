COVID-19 cases found on board AIDA ships in Rostock

July 27, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Several COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on two cruise ships operated by German cruise line AIDA Cruises that are currently docked in Rostock.

AIDAmar in Rostock. Image Courtesy: AIDA Cruises

The ships, AIDAmar and AIDAblu, are among three AIDA ships that are expected to resume sailing operations in August 2020, following an industry-wide pause in operation in mid-March.

“As part of the occupational-medical health examination of the crewmembers having arrived on July 22, 2020, 10 positive cases were detected, none of which are related to regular on-board operations,” AIDA Cruises told Offshore Energy in an emailed statement on Friday.

“The entire arriving crew was tested in their home countries before their departure to Germany. Another PCR test was carried out directly prior to the boarding. Afterwards, all newly embarked crewmembers went into single isolation on board.”

According to the company, all affected crewmembers are currently in strict isolation and have been quarantined.

A second PCR test was carried out immediately to verify the results. The test has confirmed the initial results, a spokesperson for AIDA said in an update on Monday.

As a precaution, all other crewmembers having recently arrived are also being tested again for COVID-19 and remain in isolation.

“The cruise ships AIDAmar and AIDAblu are not under quarantine. As a precaution, however, the crew will not be able to go ashore,” the cruise line added.

AIDA Cruises said it will continue closely coordinating all steps with the responsible authorities in Rostock and the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and keeps implementing all increased preventive and control measures to protect against COVID-19.

The recent coronavirus cases will not affect the planned resumption of voyages, AIDA confirmed.

“The preparations for the first upcoming cruises are continuing as planned. For the phased-in return to operation, AIDA Cruises has developed a comprehensive set of health and hygiene protocols to help facilitate safe and healthy cruise vacation.”