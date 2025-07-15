Fincantieri takes construction of LNG-powered Explora fleet to the next stage

Back to overview
July 15, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has reached a new chapter in the construction of LNG-powered ships for Explora Journeys, the cruise division of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

Courtesy of Explora Journeys

MSC has commissioned Fincantieri to build a total of six environmentally-friendly cruise ships for Explora Journeys by 2028, an investment worth around €3.5 billion. The first two units, Explora I and Explora II, are already in service, with construction of the remaining vessels progressing on schedule.

On July 14, 2025, three new construction milestones were celebrated at Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente shipyard, including the launch of Explora III, the coin ceremony for Explora IV, and the steel-cutting ceremony for Explora V.

Explora III will be christened next year, Explora IV and Explora V are scheduled for delivery in 2027, while Explora VI is to take to the sea in 2028.

Explora III is the first ship in the Explora fleet to be powered by LNG, followed by the remaining four units, which will also be equipped to use renewable fuels such as bio-LNG and synthetic LNG.

Going a step forward, Explora V and Explora VI will be able to use next-generation fuel cells, which convert LNG into hydrogen, further reducing emissions.

In addition, all ships in the Explora fleet are equipped with “cold ironing” systems, allowing them to connect to power on shore and eliminate emissions while docked, as well as advanced selective catalytic reduction systems, underwater noise management devices to protect marine life, and onboard equipment designed to optimize engine performance and reduce fuel consumption, Explora Journeys explained.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Passenger Division, stated: “Today we are celebrating a triple milestone in the growth journey of Explora Journeys, our brand dedicated to the luxury segment, whose fleet will be fully operational within three years with all six vessels. We are turning our vision into reality — and we are doing so quickly. We are very pleased with the results Explora Journeys has already achieved globally, and with the positive feedback from our guests. Sustainability remains a top priority for our company, and these ships — thanks to the innovative solutions and technologies implemented on board — play a crucial role in our decarbonization journey.”

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of Fincantieri’s Merchant Ships Division, added: “We are proud to support the MSC Group on this journey, which demonstrates Fincantieri’s ability to interpret and anticipate developments in the cruise market, where we hold a global share of over 45%. The Explora Journeys fleet is a concrete example of how collaboration with the shipowner can translate into outstanding results, combining innovation, sustainability, and quality. Five of the six ships in the class are being built here in Sestri Ponente, a strategic asset in our production system and a symbol of an industrial vision focused on modern shipyards, green technologies, and highly complex processes.”

