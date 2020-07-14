Hapag-Lloyd: COVID-19 cases reported on two US-flagged ships

German shipping major Hapag-Lloyd has confirmed coronavirus cases on two more containerships.

“(D)uring normal operations of our Philadelphia Express and St. Louis Express, … one member of each vessel’s crew tested positive for COVID-19,” Hapag-Lloyd informed.

“The mariners are quarantined and we are hoping for a speedy recovery. All other crew members on the vessel are being isolated, monitored and will be tested as well.”

The 3,237 TEU vessels, Philadelphia Express and St. Louis Express, are currently sailing in the US waters. They are controlled by Hapag Lloyd’s US subsidiary, Hapag-Lloyd USA LLC, and deployed in the Atlantic Loop 3 service (AL3) that connects the United States and Europe.

The carrier added that it is evaluating any potential impact on vessel and cargo operations and that berthing dates for the subsequent ports of the rotation will be adjusted accordingly. Hapag-Lloyd also said it is working with the relevant authorities on “a timely solution”.

No further details have been unveiled.

VesselsValue’s data shows that St. Louis Express and Philadelphia Express were built in Taiwan in 2002 and 2003, respectively.

In late May, another containership operated by Hapag-Lloyd reported two COVID-19 cases on board while in Durban, South Africa. The 2,824 TEU boxship MV Montpellier, sailing on the company’s Middle East India Africa Express (MIAX) service, was ordered to remain anchored in Durban for two weeks. The measure was later extended after another sailor on board the ship tested positive for COVID-19.

In June, Hapag-Lloyd said that all crew members successfully recovered and tested negative for the virus. Montpellier received a permission to enter the Durban port and start cargo operations on 18 June.